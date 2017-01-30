BRIEF-M-Fitec International says no dividend declared for eleven month period to Feb 28
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
Jan 31 Carsales.Com Ltd :
* Carsales to acquire DeMotores in Argentina, Colombia & Chile
* Purchase price for acquisition is A$6.7 million
* "Investment is expected to have an immaterial impact on ebitda."
* Senior management will be retained across DeMotores businesses
* Through unit, enters deal to acquire entities which own, operate demotores online automotive classified websites in argentina, colombia,chile
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts