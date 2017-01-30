Jan 30 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces restatement of
prior period financial statements
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - Intends to amend
its previously filed annual report on form 10-K for year ended
December 31, 2015
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems -In Nov 2016, made aware
of various potential accounting discrepancies at Morgan Southern
and Bruenger operating units
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - Investigation into
these discrepancies is still ongoing
* Roadrunner Transportation - Intends to amend previously
filed quarterly reports on form 10-Q for quarters ended March
31, 2016, June 30, 2016, Sept. 30, 2016
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Is reassessing its
internal controls over financial reporting and its compliance
programs
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc says based on
investigation to date, Roadrunner has identified various
accounting errors
* Roadrunner Transportation - currently estimates will
require prior period adjustments to results of operations of
between $20 million and $25 million
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Management's report on
internal controls on financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2015
should no longer be relied upon
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Accounting errors
relate to unrecorded expenses from unreconciled balance sheet
accounts
