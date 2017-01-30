BRIEF-Orbis' unit buys 'Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge' hotel for 42.3 mln euros
* ITS UNIT, ACCOR-PANNONIA HOTELS ZRT, BUYS HUNGARY-BASED 'SOFITEL BUDAPEST CHAIN BRIDGE' HOTEL FOR EUR 42.3 MILLION
Jan 31 Graincorp Ltd :
* Sale of Allied Mills
* This consideration represents Graincorp's 60% share of equity value of allied mills and equates to an enterprise value of allied mills of $455 million
* "In addition to consideration, there is also benefit of $35 million of franking credits being distributed to graincorp"
* Deal for $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 35.4 million rupees versus profit30.4 million rupees year ago