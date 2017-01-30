BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Jan 30 Mondelez International Inc -
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp had previously reported 5.6 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of March 16, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2kaijCq] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.