Jan 30 Exelixis Inc
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing
agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy
cabozantinib in Japan
* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis receives $50 million upfront
payment
* Exelixis inc says maintains its exclusive rights to
develop and commercialize cabozantinib in united states
* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis is eligible for future regulatory
and commercial milestones
* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis is eligible to receive
development, regulatory, and first-sales milestones of $95
million for first three planned indications
* Exelixis Inc- in addition, Exelixis will be eligible to
receive royalties on sales by Takeda
* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis and Takeda will partner on
cabozantinib's clinical development in Japan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: