Jan 31 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing
commencement of a representative proceeding against company
* Is considering foreshadowed claim, and taking legal
advice, but considers that claim is material to company
* Trading halt is requested to be effected immediately to
ensure that market trades only on a fully informed basis
* Letter based on alleged breaches of its continuous
disclosure obligations, alleged misleading and deceptive conduct
* Allegations arising out of a statement made by co on 24
August 2016 that company would achieve "double digit dose sales
growth" in FY17
