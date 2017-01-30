Jan 30 Landmark Bancorp Inc :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.53

* Landmark Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $6.5 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q4 of 2015

* Landmark Bancorp Inc- did not record a provision for loan losses during Q4 of either 2016 or 2015