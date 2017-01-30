BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Jan 30 Landmark Bancorp Inc :
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.53
* Landmark Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $6.5 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q4 of 2015
* Landmark Bancorp Inc- did not record a provision for loan losses during Q4 of either 2016 or 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kNxWyF) Further company coverage:
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.