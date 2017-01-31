BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
(Refiles brief to add link to Reuters poll.)
Jan 31 DNA Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 225.2 million euros ($240.90 million) versus 222 million euros seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 EBITDA 51.3 million euros (Reuters poll: 58.6 million euros)
* Q4 comparable EBITDA 57.5 million euros (Reuters poll: 58.6 million euros)
* Says y/y increase in comparable EBITDA was driven by growth in service revenue and improved operational efficiency
* Items affecting comparability of EBITDA totalled 6.3 euros million and were mostly related to the listing
* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share for 2016 (Reuters poll: 0.55 euro per share)
* 2017 net sales are expected to remain at a same level and comparable operating result is expected to improve somewhat in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.