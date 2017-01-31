(Refiles brief to add link to Reuters poll.)

Jan 31 DNA Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 225.2 million euros ($240.90 million) versus 222 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 EBITDA 51.3 million euros (Reuters poll: 58.6 million euros)

* Q4 comparable EBITDA 57.5 million euros (Reuters poll: 58.6 million euros)

* Says y/y increase in comparable EBITDA was driven by growth in service revenue and improved operational efficiency

* Items affecting comparability of EBITDA totalled 6.3 euros million and were mostly related to the listing

* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share for 2016 (Reuters poll: 0.55 euro per share)

* 2017 net sales are expected to remain at a same level and comparable operating result is expected to improve somewhat in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)