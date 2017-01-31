BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31 Interparfums SA :
* Q4 revenue 92.7 million euros ($99.17 million) versus 81.0 million euros year ago
* "consolidated sales for 2017 could reach 385-390 million euros", CEO
* "we expect an operating margin above 13 percent for 2016", CFO
* "operating margin is not expected to exceed 13-13.5 percent for 2017", CFO Source text: bit.ly/2jOdWhV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million