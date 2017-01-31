Jan 31 Interparfums SA :

* Q4 revenue 92.7 million euros ($99.17 million) versus 81.0 million euros year ago

* "consolidated sales for 2017 could reach 385-390 million euros", CEO

* "we expect an operating margin above 13 percent for 2016", CFO

* "operating margin is not expected to exceed 13-13.5 percent for 2017", CFO