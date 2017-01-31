BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 GFK SE :
* Gfk closed fiscal year 2016 down versus prior year
* According to preliminary figures, GFK group's sales in fiscal year 2016 were 3.8 percent down versus the prior year and reached approximately 1,484 million euros ($1.59 billion)(prior year: 1,543.4 million euros)
* FY organic growth was minus 1.7 percent.
* FY adjusted operating income was 154 million euros resulting in a decline of approximately 34 million euros versus the prior year
* Given the existing challenges in both sectors, GFK will have difficulty in improving on its prior year's margin in 2017
* Gfk assumes that the group will continue to face a challenging competitive environment in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2jxtnY6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
