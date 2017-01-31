BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 31 Banque Cantonale Du Jura Sa :
* FY net profit rose by 2.3% to 8.8 million Swiss francs ($8.85 million)
* Dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs per share
Expects an improvement in its results for the current financial year
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results