Jan 31 Banque Cantonale Du Jura Sa :

* FY net profit rose by 2.3% to 8.8 million Swiss francs ($8.85 million)

* Dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs per share

* Expects an improvement in its results for the current financial year Source text - bit.ly/2jOr6v1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)