BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA fines Deutsche Bank 163 million stg for serious anti-money laundering controls failings
* Fined Deutsche Bank for failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering AML control framework between 1 Jan 2012 and 31 Dec 2015
* FCA found significant deficiencies throughout Deutsche Bank's AML control framework
* Largest financial penalty for AML controls failings ever imposed by FCA, or its predecessor financial services authority
* Co used by unidentified customers to transfer about $10 billion from Russia to offshore bank accounts in manner suggestive of financial crime
* A further $3.8 billion in suspicious "one-sided trades" also occurred
