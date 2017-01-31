BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Deutsche Bank
* Says has reached settlements with UK's FCA and New York State Department of Financial Services over Russian securities trades
* Deutsche bank says under terms of the settlement with the FCA, agreed to pay civil monetary penalties of approximately 163 million pounds
* Deutsche bank says settlement amounts are already materially reflected in existing litigation reserves Source text bit.ly/2jpdzvl Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results