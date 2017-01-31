BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 31 John Wood Group Plc :
* Wood Group secures new contract with Hess in Malaysia
* Delivered by Wood Group's Kuala Lumpur office, contract will support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash