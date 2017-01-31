BRIEF-Pacific Smiles says trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10
Jan 31 SciBase Holding AB (publ) :
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company
* Parties to co-promote integrated workflow solution for Digital dermoscopy and Nevisense
* Agreement means that EIS measurements from Nevisense will be integrated as a standard option in DermoGenius Ultra
* All figures in NZ$