Jan 31 Carpetright Plc

* Remain confident in our plan and are comfortable with current range of market expectations

* On trading for 13 weeks ended 28 january 2017

* Return to quarterly sales growth in uk.

* Uk like-for-like sales for four weeks to 28 january 2016, up 6.8%

* Like-For-Like sales for thirteen week period up 1.9%

* O in local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of europe (netherlands, belgium and republic of ireland) increased by 5.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)