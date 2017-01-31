BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 Hawesko Holding Ag :
* Consolidated sales in 2016 rose slightly from 476.8 million euros in previous year to 480.9 million euros, up 0.9 percent
* 2016 (EBIT) of Hawesko Group on an adjusted basis will be in range of 29 million euros (previous year, adjusted: 26.9 million euros)
* An adjusted EBIT margin of 6 percent is expected in 2016 - highest figure since 2011
* We expect EBIT in 2017 to improve compared to the adjusted EBIT in 2016 - CEO Source text for Eikon:
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.