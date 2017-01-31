BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 British Land Company Plc :
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Office space at 7 Clarges Street is 83 percent let, having secured terms with Capula Investment Management, Quantum Pacific, Fortress Investment Group
* CBRE advised British Land on 7 Clarges Street Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results