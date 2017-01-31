BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 31 Astro Japan Property Group Ltd
* Announced sale of a retail property in its 28 property portfolio, Round One Amagasaki, for ¥830 million
* After making repayment of approximately ¥730 million of debt principal, net proceeds available to aja are approximately ¥35 million
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results