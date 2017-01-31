Jan 31 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)

* Dividend increase to 11.50 Swiss francs

* Forecast for 2017: result in the order of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)