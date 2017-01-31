BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31 Huegli Holding AG :
* FY sales up by +1.8% to 385.2 million Swiss francs ($387.49 million)
* Earnings forecast 2016: EBIT margin of a good 7%
* Outlook 2017: moderate sales growth, increase of EBIT margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9941 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million