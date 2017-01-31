BRIEF-Pacific Smiles says trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10
Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Addex awarded $835,000 grant from Michael J. Fox foundation to advance TrkB pams for treatment of Parkinson's Disease
