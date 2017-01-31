Jan 31 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Successfully placed all offered approx. 6.7 million new shares generating gross proceeds of about 116.0 million euros ($124.09 million)

* As a result of capital increase, company's share capital increases by approx. 10%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)