BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Comdirect Bank AG :
* Comdirect group closed 2016 financial year with a pre-tax profit of 120.7 million euros ($129.14 million), which was a significant increase on high level achieved in previous year (90.6 mln euros)
* Outlook for 2017: digital asset management and acquisition of Onvista AG
* Total number of customers climbed to 3.117 million in 2016, an increase of 127 thousand
* FY total income of comdirect group amounted to 381.6 mln euros. It exceeded previous year's record value (370.6 mln euros)
* At 215.4 million euros, FY net commission income was 6% below previous year's exceptionally high level (228.4 mln euros Source text - bit.ly/2kOJ3aD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results