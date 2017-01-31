BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 31 GenSight Biologics SA :
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy
* Is expected to enter clinic with a phase I/II clinical trial in retinitis pigmentosa patients in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash