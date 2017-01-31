BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 KPS AG
* Final group figures confirm provisional figures published on 16 January 2017
* Dividend proposal of 33 eurocents per share (previous year 30 cents).
* Executive board anticipates an increase in group sales to a projected figure of 160 million euros ($171.18 million)and an EBIT of 25 million euros in current business year 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.