BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Bank Audi :
* FY consol net profit $470 million, up 17 percent from year ago
* As of End-Dec 2016, customer deposits stands at $36 billion
* As of End-Dec 2016, basel 3 capital adequacy ratio 15.3 percent Source:(bit.ly/2jPZGm4) Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results