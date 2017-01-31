Jan 31 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire :

* FY consolidated net income group share 111.3 million euros ($119 million), up 4 percent

* FY consolidated gross operating profit 178.5 million euros, down 7.7 percent

* FY consolidated net banking income 432 million euros, down 1.2 percent

* Basel 3 liquidity ratio 104.03 percent at end of Dec 2016

* Cost of risk contracted significantly (down by 31.7 percent) over FY

* Solvency ratio at Sept 30, 2016 at 20.2 percent

* Proposes dividend of 2.90 euros