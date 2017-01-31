Jan 31 Micro Systemation Ab (Publ) :

* Q4 net sales 71.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.14 million) versus 65.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 21.3 million crowns versus 18.2 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 2.2 crowns per share

* Sees market which continues to grow, and its goal is to achieve profitable growth at rate which is at least at same pace as market