BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
* on jan 31, the bank will payoff its 5.25% 1/31/17 $275 million senior unsecured bond fully without need for refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results