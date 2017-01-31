BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 31 Investor AB
* Says net asset value per share at end of quarter was SEK 393
* Proposes dividend of 11.00 SEK/share vs year-ago 10.00 SEK
During the fourth quarter, we invested SEK 1 bln in Ericsson, as we believe new CEO Borje Ekholm and his team will be able to gradually realize the long-term potential of the company
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results