Jan 31 MHP SA :

* Says, according to a report released on January 30 by the press service of the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry of Ukraine, poultry exports from Ukraine to countries of EU have been resumed due to mutual recognition of regionalization principle between Ukraine and EU as it relates to avian influenza

* MHP will now resume exports of poultry meat to the EU market in line with its 2017 plans and strategy Source text for Eikon:

