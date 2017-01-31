BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 Ttk Prestige Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 297.2 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 4.28 billion rupees
* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 372 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 4.37 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2jxwbES) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago