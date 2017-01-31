BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31 Le Tanneur et Cie SA :
* FY revenue 53.8 million euros ($57.6 million) versus 56.7 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2km4RO1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million