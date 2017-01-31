BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :
* Dec quarter PAT 39.90 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 55.39 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 1.16 trln rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 30.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 970.69 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 13.50 per share
* Average gross refining margin $7.36 per barrel in April-Dec 2016
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as 39.95 bln rupees from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2kbsgiO Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago