Jan 31 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :

* Dec quarter PAT 39.90 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 55.39 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 1.16 trln rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 30.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 970.69 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 13.50 per share

* Average gross refining margin $7.36 per barrel in April-Dec 2016

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as 39.95 bln rupees from a company press release on the NSE