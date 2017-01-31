BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 31 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd :
* Says re-appointed N. Srinath as managing director for a further period of 3 years with effect from February 1, 2017
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago