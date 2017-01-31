BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 LXI REIT:
* Intention to raise 200 mln stg
* Today announces its intention to launch an initial public offering ("IPO") of ordinary shares in LXI REIT Plc
* Will be managed by LJ Capital Limited and advised by LXI REIT advisors
* Peel Hunt Llp is acting as sole sponsor, broker, placing agent and intermediaries offer adviser to company
* Placing programme will allow company to issue up to 200 million further ordinary shares in 12 months from date of publication of prospectus Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results