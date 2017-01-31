BRIEF-Summerset Group announces NZ$75 mln retail bond offer
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd
* Notified by china state fda application of co's insulin glargin finished product for specification of disposable pen-type approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016