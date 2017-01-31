Jan 31 Bajaj Auto Ltd

* Bajaj Auto Ltd dec quarter net profit 9.25 billion rupees

* Bajaj Auto Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 53.54 billion rupees

* Bajaj Auto Ltd - dec quarter net profit last year was 9.71 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations 58.84 billion rupees

* Bajaj Auto Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 9.77 billion rupees

* Bajaj Auto Ltd - consol dec quarter total income from operations 53.54 billion rupees

* Bajaj Auto Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit last year was 10.31 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 58.84 billion rupees

* Bajaj Auto Ltd consensus forecast for dec-quarter net profit was 8.59 billion rupees

