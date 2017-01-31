BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 31 Viaan Industries Ltd :
* Says Viaan Industries Ltd ties up with Eros International for a game development deal
* Says co to develop an arcade game for Eros's trinity pictures first franchise - SNIFF
* Says Eros to reserve full rights to exploit, publish and market the game
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago