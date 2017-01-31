Jan 31 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 1.24 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 11.40 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 953.7 million rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 860.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.67 billion rupees