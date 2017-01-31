BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 1.24 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 11.40 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 953.7 million rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 860.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.67 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jpt5rd Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago