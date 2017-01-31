Jan 31 Welspun India Ltd

* Welspun India Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 1.50 billion rupees

* Welspun India Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 13.07 billion rupees

* Welspun India Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 12.91 billion rupees

* Welspun India Ltd says for FY17, the capital expenditure planned is Rs. 8 billion

* Welspun India Ltd says capacity for rugs & carpets is expected to reach 10 million sq. Metres by end-FY17 (from 8 million sq. Metres at end-FY16).