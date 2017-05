Jan 31 GHCL Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 805.4 million rupees versus 664.9 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter total income from operations 6.61 billion rupees versus 7.05 billion rupees year ago

* Says approves buyback of shares at 315 rupees per share for up to 800 million rupees

* Says approves additional capex of 558.4 million rupees for textile division

* Approves interim dividend of inr 1.50 per share