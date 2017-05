Jan 31 Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 52.2 million rupees versus 126.5 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 678.5 million rupees versus 697.7 million rupees year ago

* Says approved to invest 390 million rupees for purchase of office space in telangana

* Says approved investment of 90 million rupees in unit kexveg india