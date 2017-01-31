BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 31 Simcorp A/S :
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results