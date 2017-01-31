Jan 31 Cybertech Systems and Software Ltd

* Cybertech Systems and Software Ltd - dec quarter net profit 32.5 million rupees versus loss 3.6 million rupees year ago

* Cybertech Systems and Software Ltd - dec quarter net sales 210.3 million rupees versus 187.9 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kK3gz8) Further company coverage: