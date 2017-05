Jan 31 Oil India Ltd

* Oil India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 4.55 billion rupees

* Oil India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 23.76 billion rupees

* Oil India Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 5.83 billion rupees

* Oil India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.19 billion rupees

* Oil India Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 9.5 per share