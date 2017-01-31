Jan 31 Dabur India Ltd

* Consol Dec quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees

* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 18.53 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 2.93 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.72 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jpshmj Further company coverage: