Jan 31 KEC International Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 626 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 19.35 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 611.3 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 261.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 20.76 billion rupees

* Says railways business continues to witness rapid build-up on back of consecutive large order wins