Jan 31 ATM SA :

* Management says that 10.37 zloty ($2.56) per share in the tender offer by MCI.PrivateVentures FIZ for the 10.4 pct stake in ATM is within the fair value range

* The offer was announced on Jan. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0474 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)